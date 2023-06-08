World Hindu Congress to Take Place in Thailand This Year

June 8, 2023
Hindu women attending Bhaat ceremony in India

Hindu women attending Bhaat ceremony in India. Photo: Swati dsc.




BANGKOK, June 7 (TNA) – The World Hindu Congress 2023 will take place for the first time in Bangkok in November.

Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu Temple in Silom, Bangkok

The global platform for Hindus is expected to bring together more than 3,000 Hindu leaders, activists and thinkers from 60 countries.

The World Hindu Foundation on Wednesday announced that the prestigious event will be held at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani from November 24-26.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



