Solar Powered Boat to Collect Trash in Chao Phraya River
BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – A solar powered boat will be deployed to collect garbage in the Chao Phraya River which will be one of 15 rivers in the world to receive the support from The Ocean Cleanup.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said he witnessed a signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement between a water source developer, Ecomarine Co, and The Ocean Cleanup which developed marine waste treatment technology in the Fighting Plastic Pollution in Thailand event at the Netherlands embassy in Thailand.
TNA
