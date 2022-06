BURIRAM, June 10 (TNA) – A cannabis fair which kicked off on Friday in Buri Ram has attracted large crowds after a new rule, allowing people to grow cannabis plants at home came into force on June 9.

The three-day event is being organized at Chang International Circuit and will run until June 12.

The fair was designed to educate general people on the medical and commercial use of cannabis.

