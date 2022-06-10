Thai Government to Give Away 1 Million Cannabis Plants
BANGKOK, June 10 (TNA) – Deputy Agriculture Minister Manunya Thaiseth said the Department of Agriculture will give two cannabis plants to each household or altogether 1 million plants. Registration for the free plants will start on June 16.
Opening a fair on cannabis at the Chang International Circuit in Muang district of Buri Ram, Miss Manunya said the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives through the Department of Agriculture would hand out 1 million cannabis plants or two plants to each interested family as cannabis, hemp and Kratom plants were removed from the narcotics list of the government on June 9.
TNA