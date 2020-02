KALASIN: A woman drowned in an irrigation canal in Kamalasai district while cooling off with fellow villagers on Sunday, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the woman — identified later as Chantra Boonsomya, 40 — arrived at a spot near a sluice gate in the irrigation canal in tambon Kamalasai in the afternoon with other villagers from Ban Khao Lam.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Yongyuth Phuphuangpet

BANGKOK POST

