No raw materials from China forces closure of Kanchanaburi factory – 500 jobless





About 500 employees of a company in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi were abruptly notified by the management on Friday that they are being laid off, due to a shortage of raw materials normally imported from China.

The employees, including Thais, Filipinos and those from Myanmar, arrived at the Zica New Materials Company in Village 14, Tambon Huey Krachao, Huey Krachao district in the morning only to find out that the gates were locked, with a notice attached from the management announcing the shutdown of the office and factory.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

