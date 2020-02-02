Sun. Feb 2nd, 2020

Giraffe Found Dead in Ditch after Escaping from Truck in Chachoengsao

Field near the road from Bangkok to Khon Kaen in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Field near the road from Bangkok to Khon Kaen in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Dr Helena Shaverdo, Vienna.


CHACHOENGSAO, Jan 31 (TNA) – A three-year-old giraffe was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday, more than 40 hours after it escaped from a truck while being transported on Tuesday in Chachoengsao province.

Two giraffes which were imported by Safari World Plc, which operates a number of zoos in Thailand, fled the truck, a part of the convoy of 24 lorries, while on the way to a facility of the company in Prachin Buri Tuesday evening.

TNA

