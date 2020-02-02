Giraffe Found Dead in Ditch after Escaping from Truck in Chachoengsao

Giraffe Found Dead in Ditch after Escaping from Truck in Chachoengsao1 min read
CHACHOENGSAO, Jan 31 (TNA) – A three-year-old giraffe was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday, more than 40 hours after it escaped from a truck while being transported on Tuesday in Chachoengsao province.
Two giraffes which were imported by Safari World Plc, which operates a number of zoos in Thailand, fled the truck, a part of the convoy of 24 lorries, while on the way to a facility of the company in Prachin Buri Tuesday evening.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA