King sends message of his deep concern over coronavirus outbreak in China





His Majesty the King of Thailand has expressed his concern over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019 in China and has wished the Chinese government success in overcoming this medical crisis and in restoring to the country normal.

In his message, addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, HM the King said that he was deeply concerned about the situation in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and the spread of the virus to all of China’s provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



