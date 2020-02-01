King sends message of his deep concern over coronavirus outbreak in China

King sends message of his deep concern over coronavirus outbreak in China1 min read
His Majesty the King of Thailand has expressed his concern over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019 in China and has wished the Chinese government success in overcoming this medical crisis and in restoring to the country normal.
In his message, addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, HM the King said that he was deeply concerned about the situation in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and the spread of the virus to all of China’s provinces.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World