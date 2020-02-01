Sat. Feb 1st, 2020

King sends message of his deep concern over coronavirus outbreak in China

Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X)

Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X). Photo: The Public Relation Department of Thailand (กรมประชาสัมพันธ์).


His Majesty the King of Thailand has expressed his concern over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019 in China and has wished the Chinese government success in overcoming this medical crisis and in restoring to the country normal.

In his message, addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, HM the King said that he was deeply concerned about the situation in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and the spread of the virus to all of China’s provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

