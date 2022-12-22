December 22, 2022

Trucker Spills Dozens of Boxes of Beer on Pattaya Road

7 hours ago TN
A crowded baht bus (songthaew) on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya

A crowded Mitsubishi L200 baht bus (songthaew) on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A six-wheeler truck spilled hundreds of cans of beer and soft drinks all over Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya a little past noon today, December 22nd.

The truck overturned and blocked one lane of one of the busiest routes in Pattaya in the Naklua subdistrict. The driver, 50-year-old Mr. Tossakorn Kullawanich, sustained no injuries, but his two unidentified coworkers were slightly injured by the accident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

