Trucker Spills Dozens of Boxes of Beer on Pattaya Road









A six-wheeler truck spilled hundreds of cans of beer and soft drinks all over Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya a little past noon today, December 22nd.

The truck overturned and blocked one lane of one of the busiest routes in Pattaya in the Naklua subdistrict. The driver, 50-year-old Mr. Tossakorn Kullawanich, sustained no injuries, but his two unidentified coworkers were slightly injured by the accident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

