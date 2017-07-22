Saturday, July 22, 2017
Illegal alien workers can request work documents between July 24 and Aug 7

Workers in Thailand change shifts
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 22nd July 2017 (NNT) – Migrant workers can apply for a work permit at registration centers to be open from July 24th to August 7th, according to the Labor Ministry.

Labor Minister Gen Sirichai Distakul said today that during the suspension period of the Royal Decree on Managing the Work of Aliens, the ministry will open registration centers nationwide to accept applications for alien work documents, starting on Monday.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
