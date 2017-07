Flooding in 16 provinces has eased but four provinces remain inundated, while Kalasin is on alert for runoff as four of its reservoirs are already full, officials said on Saturday.

Floods triggered by days of heavy rain ravaged 20 provinces between July 5 and 19, affecting 704 villages in 51 districts, said Chatchai Promlert, head of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YONGYUT PHUPUANGPHET AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST