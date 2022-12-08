December 8, 2022

Swedish man arrested in Hua Hin for 35 million baht accounting fraud charges from his country

View of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan

View of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Photo: Josef Knecht.




A wanted Swedish man was arrested in Hua Hin for 35 million baht in accounting fraud legal charges in his home country.

Hua Hin Immigration Officers told the Pattaya News that they were informed by the Swedish Embassy to search for the 52-year-old Swedish man who is a wanted suspect for accounting fraud of a company in Sweden. From 2017 to 2019 the money generated from the fraud was about 35,000,000 million baht.

By Adam Judd
By Adam Judd



