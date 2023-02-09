Chinese Tourists Escape Fire at Pattaya Pool Villa

February 9, 2023 TN
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose. Photo: Cpl. Tyler Main U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.




A fire gutted a pool villa in Pattaya last night, February 8th. Chinese visitors who stayed at the villa were able to escape with no injuries.

At 10 PM, Sawang Boriboon rescue services and a firefighter unit rushed to a pool villa in Soi Sukhumvit 4 in the Banglamung sub-district after being informed of a fire.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya Traffic Cop Accused By Chinese Tourist of Vape Device Extortion Sacked

February 8, 2023 TN
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Chinese Tourist Jumps to Death from 27th Floor of Hotel in Pattaya

February 7, 2023 TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire Breaks Out at Pattaya Condo, Hundreds Evacuated, Several People Injured

February 4, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Chinese Tourists Escape Fire at Pattaya Pool Villa

February 9, 2023 TN
Collapsed buildings after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey

Thai team to fly to Turkey to help in rescue and relief operations

February 9, 2023 TN
Malaysia Airlines B777-200ER (9M-MRG)

Malaysian PM arrives in Bangkok for a Two-Day Official Visit

February 9, 2023 TN
Mae La, Tha Song Yang District, Tak

Hmong family of 5, including 3 children, murdered in Tak

February 9, 2023 TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Many Foreigners in Phuket Allegedly Renting Cars for Doing Illegal Taxi Services

February 9, 2023 TN