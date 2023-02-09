Chinese Tourists Escape Fire at Pattaya Pool Villa
A fire gutted a pool villa in Pattaya last night, February 8th. Chinese visitors who stayed at the villa were able to escape with no injuries.
At 10 PM, Sawang Boriboon rescue services and a firefighter unit rushed to a pool villa in Soi Sukhumvit 4 in the Banglamung sub-district after being informed of a fire.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
