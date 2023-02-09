Thai team to fly to Turkey to help in rescue and relief operations

Collapsed buildings after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid / flickr.









The first team of 42 Thai rescue workers, from the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, will leave Bangkok for Turkey tonight (Thursday) to help in rescue and relief operations, following the devastating earthquake, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Thai Government has also donated five million baht in relief aid to Turkey through the Turkish ambassador in Thailand, while Prime Minister Prayut has expressed condolences to the Turkish Government and people over the tragedy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

