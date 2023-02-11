Indian Man Says he was Robbed of 44,000 Baht in Cash in Pattaya by Pickpockets
A young Indian man made a police report late last night in Pattaya stating pickpockets took 44,000 baht in cash from his pocket after he finished shopping at a convenience store.
The alleged incident happened at 11:00 P.M. on February 10th, 2023, when Mr. Mayur Manish Surve, an Indian student, went to the Pattaya Police station with an unidentified friend to make a police report.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.