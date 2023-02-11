Indian Man Says he was Robbed of 44,000 Baht in Cash in Pattaya by Pickpockets

February 11, 2023 TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Downtown Pattaya at night. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.




A young Indian man made a police report late last night in Pattaya stating pickpockets took 44,000 baht in cash from his pocket after he finished shopping at a convenience store.

The alleged incident happened at 11:00 P.M. on February 10th, 2023, when Mr. Mayur Manish Surve, an Indian student, went to the Pattaya Police station with an unidentified friend to make a police report.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya

Teens Throwing Ping Pong Bombs at Bali Hai Pier Alarms Tourists in Pattaya

February 10, 2023 TN
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Chinese Tourists Escape Fire at Pattaya Pool Villa

February 9, 2023 TN
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya Traffic Cop Accused By Chinese Tourist of Vape Device Extortion Sacked

February 8, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Elephants Hills Elephant Sanctuary in Khao Sok

February 11, 2023 TN
Khao Phang in Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani

Gang of hitmen busted in Surat Thani

February 11, 2023 TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

Patient badly injured in ambulance-truck crash in Phetchabun

February 11, 2023 TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Indian Man Says he was Robbed of 44,000 Baht in Cash in Pattaya by Pickpockets

February 11, 2023 TN
Patong in Phuket

French Consul in Phuket Meets with Patong Police after French Motorbike Racers Arrested

February 11, 2023 TN