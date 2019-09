Immigration police arrested 3 Mongolian gangsters for pickpocketing tourists and Thais at BTS Siam Station and discovered a mobile phone and 13 other items in their possession.

They live in the same place and entered the country at the same time.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

