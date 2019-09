SAMUT PRAKAN: A baggage handler has been arrested on charges of stealing 4,000 baht in cash from a South Korean woman’s luggage at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Phairin Pholkhan, 30, was apprehended on Friday. Police and airport officials seized four 1,000-baht banknotes from his locker at the airport.

Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

