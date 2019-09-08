Sun. Sep 8th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Erdogan threatens to open the gates to Europe for refugees

1 min read
43 mins ago TN
European migrant crisis

European refugee crisis. Photo: bykst (Pixabay).


PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, September 5 threatened to reopen a route for Syrian refugees to reach Europe if it does not receive more support for a a resettlement plan centered on northern Syria, Deutsche Welle reports.

Erdogan has urged the US to take further action on establishing a so-called safe zone in northeast Syria, where Washington has a military presence in support of a Kurdish-led force fighting the “Islamic State” militant group.

“This either happens or otherwise we will have to open the gates,” said Erdogan. “Either you will provide support, or excuse us, but we are not going to carry this weight alone. We have not been able to get help from the international community, namely the European Union.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Shooters Sent to Repel ‘Invasion’ of Wild Pigs at Malaysian Muslim Pilgrimage Site

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Hong Kong Police Use Tear as Protesters Throw Bricks, Petrol Bombs

1 week ago TN
2 min read

Hundreds of New Dengue Cases Reported in Philippine South

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Flooding continues in Northeastern Thailand; Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani hit especially hard

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Immigration police arrested 3 Mongolian gangsters for pickpocketing tourists

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Baggage handler held after Suvarnabhumi airport theft

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Erdogan threatens to open the gates to Europe for refugees

43 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close