Erdogan threatens to open the gates to Europe for refugees





PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, September 5 threatened to reopen a route for Syrian refugees to reach Europe if it does not receive more support for a a resettlement plan centered on northern Syria, Deutsche Welle reports.

Erdogan has urged the US to take further action on establishing a so-called safe zone in northeast Syria, where Washington has a military presence in support of a Kurdish-led force fighting the “Islamic State” militant group.

“This either happens or otherwise we will have to open the gates,” said Erdogan. “Either you will provide support, or excuse us, but we are not going to carry this weight alone. We have not been able to get help from the international community, namely the European Union.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



