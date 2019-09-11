11 Year Old Girl Suffering From Cancer Pleads for Help

11 Year Old Girl Suffering From Cancer Pleads for Help1 min read
CHIANG MAI -The family of an 11 year-old girl in Mae Hong Song, Thailand has pleaded for Help. Little Jinjutha Takaew, 11 who is about to turn 12 has found that she has ovarian cancer.
Last year she underwent a surgery to remove cancer one of her ovaries. However, the family cannot afford the payment for the chemotherapy for her treatments. Now the cancer has spread to the other ovary.
She is now being hospitalized at Nakorn Ping Hospital in Chiang Mai.
Full story: chiangraitimes.com
CTN News / Chiang Rai Times