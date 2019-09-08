Flooding continues in Northeastern Thailand; Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani hit especially hard

Flooding continues in Northeastern Thailand; Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani hit especially hard1 min read
A large number of households and farming areas in the Northeastern Thai province of Roi-et are now flooded after concrete barriers in Nong Hin Village of Panomprai District were torn down by strong currents, the Thai-language daily Thai Rath reported yesterday (Sept 7, 2019).
A three-kilometer-long section of Highway No.502 linking the northeastern provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima and Yasothon was also damaged.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News. Source: Thai rath, Thai residents.