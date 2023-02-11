Patient badly injured in ambulance-truck crash in Phetchabun
PHETCHABUN: A patient was badly injured when an ambulance rear-ended a truck in Lom Sak district late on Friday night.
The ambulance from Khao Kho Hospital in Phetchabun was on the way to take the patient to Lomsak Hospital in the same province when it suddenly rammed into the back of the six-wheel truck at Nam Chun intersection in Lom Sak district around 11pm, said police.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Sunthorn Kongvarakhom
BANGKOK POST
