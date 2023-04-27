Additional charges to be filed against poisoning suspect









Police will file additional charges against Srarat, a suspect in the poisoning of a string of victims over the course of several years, after traces of cyanide were detected in the blood of a deceased victim.

Survivor of Alleged Cyanide Poisoning Attempt Gives Statement to Police

Srarat, aka “Am”, is being held on remand at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution pending further investigation.

Police now believe that the number of victims killed by cyanide poisoning may be as high as 11, including the latest victim, Siriporn, whose remains have been impounded for further examination.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





