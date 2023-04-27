Additional charges to be filed against poisoning suspect

TN April 27, 2023 0
Parked Police Pickup

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Police will file additional charges against Srarat, a suspect in the poisoning of a string of victims over the course of several years, after traces of cyanide were detected in the blood of a deceased victim.

Survivor of Alleged Cyanide Poisoning Attempt Gives Statement to Police

Srarat, aka “Am”, is being held on remand at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution pending further investigation.

Police now believe that the number of victims killed by cyanide poisoning may be as high as 11, including the latest victim, Siriporn, whose remains have been impounded for further examination.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Survivor of Alleged Cyanide Poisoning Attempt Gives Statement to Police

TN April 27, 2023 0
Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Police Oppose Bail for Suspected Poisoner Serial Killer

TN April 26, 2023 0
Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Royal Thai Navy Acquires New Ship HTMS Chang

TN April 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2

Woman Arrested for Stealing From Foreign Tourists at Don Mueang Airport

TN April 27, 2023 0
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Second Uyghur dies in Bangkok detention center, says rights group

TN April 27, 2023 0
Parked Police Pickup

Additional charges to be filed against poisoning suspect

TN April 27, 2023 0
Phuket Nightlife

Four People Injured and Four Vehicles Damaged in Patong Crash Following Massage Shop Conflict

TN April 27, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Survivor of Alleged Cyanide Poisoning Attempt Gives Statement to Police

TN April 27, 2023 0