COVID Insurance Arranged for Visitors upon Arrival









BANGKOK, Jan 12 (TNA) – Government organizations arrange for COVID-19 insurance for visitors upon their arrival to solve their problems of lacking such insurance or having inadequate coverage for COVID-19 treatment.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said the department, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Office of the Insurance Commission invited 10 insurance firms to sell COVID-19 insurance policies to the visitors who lacked such insurance coverage just when they arrived to prevent the problems of advance payment before claims for compensation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





