January 12, 2022

COVID Insurance Arranged for Visitors upon Arrival

4 mins ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 12 (TNA) – Government organizations arrange for COVID-19 insurance for visitors upon their arrival to solve their problems of lacking such insurance or having inadequate coverage for COVID-19 treatment.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said the department, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Office of the Insurance Commission invited 10 insurance firms to sell COVID-19 insurance policies to the visitors who lacked such insurance coverage just when they arrived to prevent the problems of advance payment before claims for compensation.

