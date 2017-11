Netizens are full of praise for a pork butcher after he saved the life of a Lao woman who tried to take her own life by jumping into a stream in Don Mot Daeng district of Ubon Ratchathani province on Oct 27.

On that day, while Anon Thatawat, a butcher from Ubon Ratchathani’s Lao Sua Kok district, was driving past a bridge across the Se Bok stream he saw the Lao woman in her 30s crying on the bridge railing.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS