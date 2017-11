KHON KAEN, 31 October 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Khon Kaen province to oversee the operations to assist flood victims and mitigate the damage.

He traveled to the northeastern province following a weekly cabinet meeting in Bangkok to inspect the official operations to help the flood victims.

