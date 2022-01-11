African Swine Fever Results Expected in 2-3 Days
BANGKOK, Jan 11 (TNA) – The chief of the Department of Livestock Development expected results from tests for the African swine fever (ASF) in 2-3 days.
Sorawit Thaneeto, director-general of the department, said samples collected from pigs at farms, housing and slaughterhouses were sent for tests for ASF at the National Institute of Animal Health (NIAH).
TNA
