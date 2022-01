SAMUT PRAKAN: Five teenagers were brought to Samrong Tai police station for questioning, and then released, after one of them was seen hurling a ping pong bomb into the compound of a school in Phra Pradaeng district on Monday.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

