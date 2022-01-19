Funeral virus cluster leads to lockdown of 2 villages in Korat
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two villages in Huai Thalaeng district have been ordered closed off after a Covid-19 cluster from funeral rites there rose to 51 infections.
Huai Thalaeng district chief Detrit Thitchai said on Wednesday the provincial communicable disease control panel had approved the district’s proposal to close off Saensuk Moo 8 and Santisuk Moo 11 in tambon Huai Thalaeng until Jan 27.
Full article: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST