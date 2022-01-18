Health Ministry Anutin Plans to Lower COVID Alert to Level 3
BANGKOK, Jan 18 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry will propose lowering COVID-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3 and relaxed restrictions as the disease’s situation is stable.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his ministry would also propose to the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Jan 20 to ease disease controls for relaxed lifestyles and resume registration for visitors through the Test & Go entry scheme next month if local and overseas situations were promising.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA
