January 18, 2022

Health Ministry Anutin Plans to Lower COVID Alert to Level 3

3 mins ago TN
Performing test on bank note with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

Performing test on bank note with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK, Jan 18 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry will propose lowering COVID-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3 and relaxed restrictions as the disease’s situation is stable.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his ministry would also propose to the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Jan 20 to ease disease controls for relaxed lifestyles and resume registration for visitors through the Test & Go entry scheme next month if local and overseas situations were promising.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand

Government introduces financial security packages for freelancers

20 mins ago TN
Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

5 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand’s new entry fee – boon or bust for tourism?

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Performing test on bank note with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

Health Ministry Anutin Plans to Lower COVID Alert to Level 3

3 mins ago TN
The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand

Government introduces financial security packages for freelancers

20 mins ago TN
Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

5 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand’s new entry fee – boon or bust for tourism?

5 hours ago TN
Old Hino truck in Thailand

Teens arrested for stealing truck batteries in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago TN