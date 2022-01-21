COVID-19 Alert Maintained, Endemic Nature Expected

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry maintains its Level 4 COVID-19 alert but shares the worldwide expectation that the disease will become endemic.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the ministry did not lower its COVID-19 alert and continued to campaign for strict compliance with proper disease controls imposed for different zones of COVID-19 situations.

Meanwhile, he said, the ministry shared the global expectation of the disease to become endemic and humans to coexist with it because its Omicron variant spread rapidly but was less severe and fatalities related to the variant were limited, he said.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





