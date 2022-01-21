January 21, 2022

COVID-19 Alert Maintained, Endemic Nature Expected

Seating arrangements and measures at Bangkok Hospital during COVID-19 Outbreak

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry maintains its Level 4 COVID-19 alert but shares the worldwide expectation that the disease will become endemic.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the ministry did not lower its COVID-19 alert and continued to campaign for strict compliance with proper disease controls imposed for different zones of COVID-19 situations.

Meanwhile, he said, the ministry shared the global expectation of the disease to become endemic and humans to coexist with it because its Omicron variant spread rapidly but was less severe and fatalities related to the variant were limited, he said.

