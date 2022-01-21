COVID-19 Alert Maintained, Endemic Nature Expected
BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry maintains its Level 4 COVID-19 alert but shares the worldwide expectation that the disease will become endemic.
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the ministry did not lower its COVID-19 alert and continued to campaign for strict compliance with proper disease controls imposed for different zones of COVID-19 situations.
Meanwhile, he said, the ministry shared the global expectation of the disease to become endemic and humans to coexist with it because its Omicron variant spread rapidly but was less severe and fatalities related to the variant were limited, he said.
