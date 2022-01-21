Subsidence causes about 20 houses in Samut Prakan to collapse
More than 20 houses in a community next to a pond, in Bang Pla sub-district of Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, were damaged after the land on which the houses are located subsided last night.
One of the residents in Soi Srisamphan said that land beside the Bang Krabue Canal, which lies between the pond and their community, began to crack on Monday.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
