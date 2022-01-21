January 21, 2022

Subsidence causes about 20 houses in Samut Prakan to collapse

31 mins ago TN
School in Samut Prakan

Samut Prakan school grounds near Bangkok. Photo: Porza.




More than 20 houses in a community next to a pond, in Bang Pla sub-district of Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, were damaged after the land on which the houses are located subsided last night.

One of the residents in Soi Srisamphan said that land beside the Bang Krabue Canal, which lies between the pond and their community, began to crack on Monday.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

