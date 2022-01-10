January 21, 2022

10 Chinese nationals captured at Bangkok condominium for allegedly operating illegal websites

2 mins ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A group of 10 Chinese nationals was captured at a luxurious condominium in the heart of Bangkok today, January 20th, for allegedly operating a call center service for illegal gambling websites.

Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce arrived at the condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 39 after being notified by the Chinese embassy that about 17 Chinese suspects had fled to Thailand after being wanted for alleged phone fraud.

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

TN

