Anti-government demonstration at Democracy Monument called off at midnight





The Free Youth group and the Student Union of Thailand ended their anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument on Bangkok’s Ratchadamnoen road at about midnight on Saturday.

Tattep “Ford” Ruangprapaikitseree, secretary-general of the Free Youth group, and Juthathip Sirikan, chairwoman of the Student Union of Thailand, read a joint statement announcing the end of the rally at about midnight.

They cited safety concerns and the lack of facilities and public utilities to accommodate the large number of people who joined the rally as a reason for calling off the demonstration.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

