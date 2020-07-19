July 19, 2020

Government warns hotels against price gouging under domestic tourism scheme

Hotel room in Thailand

Hotel room in Thailand. Photo: Dickson / flickr.


BANGKOK: Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul on Sunday (July 19) warned all hotels joining the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) programme not to increase their room rates to take advantage of the 40% subsidy from the government.

With a ban on foreign tourists in place, the government is relying on local travellers to inject money into the tourism sector with the ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’ domestic tourism drive, which subsidises 5 million nights of hotel accommodation.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Bangkok Post / The Phuket News

