July 19, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

French police detain Rwandan man over Nantes cathedral blaze

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
The Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes, France

The Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes in France. Photo: Gary Bembridge / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


A man has been taken into custody as part of an investigation into a series of fires, which are believed to have been started deliberately, at the Cathedral of St. Pierre and St. Paul in the western French city of Nantes.

The 39-year-old man was arrested at his home on Saturday afternoon, and the prosecutor revealed that he was in custody on Sunday morning.

According to local media reports, the individual is understood to be a Rwandan man who worked for the diocese as a volunteer. He was not previously known to police, according to the Europe1 news outlet.

Full story: rt.com

RT

French police detain Rwandan man over Nantes cathedral blaze 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Over 90% of Thais want a total ban on foreign arrivals: Poll

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government warns hotels against price gouging under domestic tourism scheme

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand still at risk of second COVID-19 wave: Siriraj Hospital

9 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Over 90% of Thais want a total ban on foreign arrivals: Poll

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

French police detain Rwandan man over Nantes cathedral blaze

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government warns hotels against price gouging under domestic tourism scheme

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Anti-government demonstration at Democracy Monument called off at midnight

8 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close