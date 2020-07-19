Over 90% of Thais want a total ban on foreign arrivals: Poll

Over 90% of Thais want a total ban on foreign arrivals: Poll1 min read
Over 90% of respondents to a recent opinion poll fear the prospect of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and they want a complete ban on foreign arrivals in Thailand, according to a Suan Dusit Poll.
The poll gauged the opinions of 1,459 people, between July 14th and 18th, about their concerns over the possibility of a second COVID-19 outbreak, following two incidents last week. One concerned Egyptian military mission members breaking self-confinement rules and the other involved a Sudanese diplomatic family, staying at a condominium instead of state quarantine facility, with one member of the family infected by the virus.
By Thai PBS World