Thailand still at risk of second COVID-19 wave: Siriraj Hospital





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, has expressed his opinion that Thailand is susceptible to a second wave of COVID-19 infection, due to the persisting pandemic internationally, calling on all to work together to safeguard against the disease.

Prof. Dr. Prasit revealed statistics on COVID-19 globally, indicating the infection is still spreading and adding that many countries are already facing a second wave. While acknowledging that Thailand has not seen a new infection in over 50 days, he asserted that it does not mean the country is free of the disease.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

