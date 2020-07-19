Government reaffirms people’s safety is top priority





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has thanked the public for being vigilant – regarding the case of a diplomat asking to spend her quarantine at a private condominium, saying that this will help improve disease control effectiveness, and asking the general public to remain confident that the government sees the public’s safety its top priority.

The Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat revealed that Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the general public for being vigilant and being supportive of the government’s operation to control the spread of COVID-19.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



