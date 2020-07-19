July 19, 2020

Government reaffirms people’s safety is top priority

Thai flag at the Government building

Thai flag at the Government building. Photo: Government of Thailand.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has thanked the public for being vigilant – regarding the case of a diplomat asking to spend her quarantine at a private condominium, saying that this will help improve disease control effectiveness, and asking the general public to remain confident that the government sees the public’s safety its top priority.

The Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat revealed that Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the general public for being vigilant and being supportive of the government’s operation to control the spread of COVID-19.

