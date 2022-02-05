February 5, 2022

Thai university presidents apologise for leak of personal information

10 mins ago TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT) has offered an apology for a large leak of the personal information of people applying to enter state universities under the Thai University Central Admission System (TCAS).

CUPT issued a statement yesterday in response to a social media offer for sale of 23,000 items of personal information and files from the myTCAS.com website in May last year. The news of the leak came after a backlash against the organisation for failing to provide assistance to high school students who test positive for COVID-19 during the university entrance exams (GAT/PAT) in March. A Twitter hashtag boycotting the organisation surfaced after some students were told to simply take the exam next year.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Air travellers warned not to bring more than 30 face masks on board overseas flights

1 day ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 747 cargo aircraf

THAI Airways Now Offers Cargo-in-Cabin Service

1 day ago TN
Jerusalem artichoke, an inulin-rich herb that gut microbiota love

Inulin from Jerusalem Artichoke (Sunroot) to Curb Obesity by Chula Research Team

2 days ago Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya Beach at night

Mobile phone snatcher arrested in Sattahip after stealing a phone from a food vendor

4 mins ago TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Thai university presidents apologise for leak of personal information

10 mins ago TN
The Government House in Bangkok, the offices of the Prime Minister of Thailand

Bang Kloi Protestors Return Home After Satisfactory Government Actions

26 mins ago TN
Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system

Indian carrying stolen Canadian ID shot dead at Phuket hotel

30 mins ago TN
Firefighter and fire blaze

Forest fire in Phuket, tourists rescued

39 mins ago TN