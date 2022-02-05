Thai university presidents apologise for leak of personal information
The Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT) has offered an apology for a large leak of the personal information of people applying to enter state universities under the Thai University Central Admission System (TCAS).
CUPT issued a statement yesterday in response to a social media offer for sale of 23,000 items of personal information and files from the myTCAS.com website in May last year. The news of the leak came after a backlash against the organisation for failing to provide assistance to high school students who test positive for COVID-19 during the university entrance exams (GAT/PAT) in March. A Twitter hashtag boycotting the organisation surfaced after some students were told to simply take the exam next year.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World