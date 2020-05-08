Coronavirus: Strict screening awaits Chinese, Korean visitors

Coronavirus: Strict screening awaits Chinese, Korean visitors1 min read
The health minister has proposed China and South Korea be removed from the government’s list of dangerous disease zones, but visitors from there would still be subject to strict health controls.
The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had approved in principle the removal of the two countries from the list, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST