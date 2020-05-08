Coronavirus: Strict screening awaits Chinese, Korean visitors





The health minister has proposed China and South Korea be removed from the government’s list of dangerous disease zones, but visitors from there would still be subject to strict health controls.

The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had approved in principle the removal of the two countries from the list, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



