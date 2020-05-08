Fri. May 8th, 2020

8 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases take Thailand’s total to 3,000

Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Bangkok

Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Thailand. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.


Thailand’s accumulated COVID-19 cases reached 3,000 today, with 8 new confirmed cases being reported, up 6 from yesterday.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told a news briefing today that five of the new infections are female illegal immigrants, aged between 19 and 30, who are being held at a detention centre in Sadao district of the southern province of Songkhla. Three others are male residents of the southern border province of Yala, who were in close contact with Thais returning from Malaysia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

