Strict measures still needed to beat Coronavirus: Prayut

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has thanked the people of all sectors for helping slow the spread of COVID-19, stressing that strict measures must remain in place, even though the current situation is satisfactory.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has chaired a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), where he outlined policies for the transitional period as the outbreak situation in Thailand is much improved.

