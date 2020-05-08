Strict measures still needed to beat Coronavirus: Prayut

Strict measures still needed to beat Coronavirus: Prayut1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has thanked the people of all sectors for helping slow the spread of COVID-19, stressing that strict measures must remain in place, even though the current situation is satisfactory.
Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has chaired a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), where he outlined policies for the transitional period as the outbreak situation in Thailand is much improved.
