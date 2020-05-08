Fri. May 8th, 2020

COVID-19: Chatuchak Weekend Market to Reopen Tomorrow

Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

Photo: Edwin11_79.


BANGKOK, May 8 (TNA) – The Chatuchak weekend market is set to reopen tomorrow from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. while social distancing measures will be adopted to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan (BMA), Wallaya Wattanarat said that the BMA Market Office allowed traders at the Chutuchak plant market to resume their businesses on May 3. The plant market is opened on Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

