COVID-19: Chatuchak Weekend Market to Reopen Tomorrow





BANGKOK, May 8 (TNA) – The Chatuchak weekend market is set to reopen tomorrow from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. while social distancing measures will be adopted to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan (BMA), Wallaya Wattanarat said that the BMA Market Office allowed traders at the Chutuchak plant market to resume their businesses on May 3. The plant market is opened on Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



