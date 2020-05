Thailand has extended its ban on passenger flights for another month to June 30, citing the need to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand issued the announcement on its website on Saturday to extend the ban from May 31.

No passenger flights originating outside the country may land at Thai airports until June 30.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

