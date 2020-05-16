Sat. May 16th, 2020

Zero new Coronavirus infections recorded in Thailand today

Asian girl wearing face mask.

Asian girl wearing face mask. Photo: Michael Amadeus / Unsplash.


Thailand enjoys another day free from new COVID-19 infections and fatalities, the second time this week.

A beaming CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that, two months after Thailand reported the highest number of new cases, 188 on March 22nd, new infections have slowed to single figures in the past several days with no new infections on March 13th or today.

So far, cumulative infections in the country are still 3,025, while the death toll remains 56. Recoveries have increased to 2,798 and 114 others are still in hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

