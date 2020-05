BANGKOK, May 16 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand will resume its long-distance and commuter train services on May 18 as the government resolved to further ease its disease control measures concerning the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said the train service resumption would be for non-air-conditioned trains and was set to continue for 30 days.

