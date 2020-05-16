Coronavirus: Shopping malls to reopen, curfew now 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.





BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s COVID-19 center has approved further relaxation of the outbreak control measures. Starting tomorrow, shopping malls can open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the night curfew is shortened, running from 11 p.m to 4 a.m. from Sunday.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting on Friday, of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to discuss the second-phase relaxation of the outbreak control measures, including reopening shopping malls.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



