Chinese Authorities Note Organ Damage, Mental Health Issues May Result From COVID-19

Chinese Authorities Note Organ Damage, Mental Health Issues May Result From COVID-191 min read
In new guidelines issued Thursday, the Chinese National Health Commission added long-term damage to internal organs as well as various mental health issues to its list of potential effects of COVID-19.
In the new guidelines, health authorities noted that recovered COVID-19 patients may require treatment for lung and heart damage, muscle loss and even psychological disorders. In addition, the authorities have designated the conditions as chronic diseases and have expanded insurance coverage for medical expenses involving such complications that may arise after COVID-19 recovery.
“As the number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital increases, the rehabilitation needs have become prominent,” the commission said in the guidelines, the South China Morning Post reported.
