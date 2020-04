BANGKOK, April 27 (TNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended its ban on inbound flights for another month from 12.01am on May 1 to 11.59pm on May 31 to screen out the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop signed the ban-extending order to block the transmission of COVID-19 from other countries where the disease is spreading.

