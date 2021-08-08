  • August 8, 2021
COVID Delta variant dominant, no Lambda yet

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.



Delta remains the dominant variant of Covid-19 in Thailand, found in 74 out of 77 provinces, and there is still no sign of the Lambda variant from South America, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Director-general Supakit Sirilak said a random survey of 2,547 Covid-19 patients from July 24 to 30 found that 1,993 (78.2%) had the Delta variant (first found in India), 538 (21.2%) had Alpha (first detected in Britain) and 16 (0.6%) had Beta (first identified in South Africa).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST



