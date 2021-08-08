COVID Delta variant dominant, no Lambda yet







Delta remains the dominant variant of Covid-19 in Thailand, found in 74 out of 77 provinces, and there is still no sign of the Lambda variant from South America, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Director-general Supakit Sirilak said a random survey of 2,547 Covid-19 patients from July 24 to 30 found that 1,993 (78.2%) had the Delta variant (first found in India), 538 (21.2%) had Alpha (first detected in Britain) and 16 (0.6%) had Beta (first identified in South Africa).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST





